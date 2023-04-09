Scattered storms possible tomorrow afternoon | 4/8 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight, conditions will stay calm with mostly clear skies overnight. Low temperatures tomorrow morning will be in the upper 40s and will reach the mid 70s in the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy in the morning, and more cloud coverage will build throughout the day. There is a chance for scattered storms in the afternoon tomorrow, but the severe chances will be minimal due to limited amount of instability in the atmosphere. The storm system will enter far western Texoma around 2pm tomorrow and move towards the southwest. The storms will dissipate as we move into the evening hours, but rain chances will stick around until 10pm. While these storms will linger in the area, most of Texoma will remain dry for their Easter Sunday.

Monday there will be some isolated chances for rain, but weather models are trending towards the day being mostly dry. Morning temperatures will be in the low 50s and will reach the mid 70s in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday will be like Monday with temperatures reaching the mid 70s in the afternoon.

Wednesday will begin a warming trend with temperatures reaching the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday temperatures will reach the low 80s with mostly sunny skies. Friday will reach the low 80s with partly cloudy skies. Friday into Saturday there is a chance for widespread rain across the area, but weather models disagree on this. As we move closer, we will update you on these rain chances for next weekend.

Have a great Sunday! - Alex Searl

