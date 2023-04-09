A seasonable week ahead with temperatures in the 70s and 80s | 4/9 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Strong to severe storms are currently making their way through Texoma and will be out of the area by 10pm tonight. Conditions overnight will be calm with partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow morning temperatures will be in the low 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Afternoon highs will reach mid 70s. There is a chance for an isolated storm or two in eastern Texoma tomorrow evening, but most should stay dry.

Tuesday skies will begin to clear, and rain chances will go away as well. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s in the afternoon on Tuesday, with southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s across the area. Skies will continue to remain sunny. Thursday temperatures will reach the 80s across all the area.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with prefrontal warming taking place. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance for rain/storms on Friday, but models are still in disagreement on this. We will keep you updated on the rain chances as we move closer to next weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s. A cold front is expected to move through the area midday, which will result in a cooler day on Sunday.

Have a great week! - Alex Searl

