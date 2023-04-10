Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

18-month-old run over by loaded grain wagon dies from injuries, police say

The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.
The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (Gray News) – An 18-month-old child died last week after being run over by a loaded grain wagon.

A family member was backing up a loaded feed wagon using a skidloader to push the wagon backward around 4:30 p.m. last Wednesday, according to the Mill Hall Borough Police Department.

The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.

Emergency service personnel did all they could, but the 18-month-old died from their injuries.

Police determined the incident was accidental.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department has confirmed they are investigating a homicide that happened...
Lawton Police investigate Sunday morning homicide
On Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of SW 38th and Coombs.
Crime Stoppers issues ‘First 48′ reward in search for tips in Sunday homicide
The 61st annual Rattlesnake Hunt started in Waurika Thursday evening, kicking off a weekend of...
Waurika hosts 61st annual Rattlesnake Hunt
New Zion Missionary Church was founded in 1953 and some members have been there for decades....
Lawton church breaks new ground
Cub Scout Pack 4001 held a fundraiser outside of Sutherlands on Saturday.
Cub Scouts hosts fundraiser outside of Sutherlands

Latest News

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
LIVE: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead, police say
The Department of Defense seal is seen on a lectern before Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force...
Pentagon: Leaked documents a ‘very serious’ risk to security
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of mifepristone in 2000.
Justice Department appeals Texas abortion pill order
The suspect is believed to be a former employee, police say.
Gunman kills 4 in Louisville bank shooting
A video shared by Chris Ammann shows first responders pouring water on the remaining six...
GRAPHIC: 8 dolphins die after becoming stranded on New Jersey shore