April 10 marks 44 years since ‘Terrible Tuesday’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Monday marks 44 years since Terrible Tuesday here in Texoma. On that day, nearly 60 people lost their lives as several tornadoes ripped across Texoma.

Those tornadoes are known as the “Red River Outbreak” a series of tornadoes that devastated the area.

There were 58 people killed, including three here in Lawton. Nearly 2,000 people were injured, and more than 20,000 families were left homeless.

One of the most deadly tornadoes touched down in Wichita Falls, where 42 people were killed, and over $400 million in damage was done to the city.

That tornado had the highest injury count ever recorded for an EF4, with 1,740 officially recorded.

