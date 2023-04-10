Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

April 10 marks 44 years since ‘Terrible Tuesday’

By Laine Baldwin
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Monday marks 44 years since Terrible Tuesday here in Texoma. On that day, nearly 60 people lost their lives as several tornadoes ripped across Texoma.

Those tornadoes are known as the “Red River Outbreak” a series of tornadoes that devastated the area.

There were 58 people killed, including three here in Lawton. Nearly 2,000 people were injured, and more than 20,000 families were left homeless.

One of the most deadly tornadoes touched down in Wichita Falls, where 42 people were killed, and over $400 million in damage was done to the city.

That tornado had the highest injury count ever recorded for an EF4, with 1,740 officially recorded.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department has confirmed they are investigating a homicide that happened...
Lawton Police investigate Sunday morning homicide
On Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of SW 38th and Coombs.
Crime Stoppers issues ‘First 48′ reward in search for tips in Sunday homicide
The 61st annual Rattlesnake Hunt started in Waurika Thursday evening, kicking off a weekend of...
Waurika hosts 61st annual Rattlesnake Hunt
New Zion Missionary Church was founded in 1953 and some members have been there for decades....
Lawton church breaks new ground
Cub Scout Pack 4001 held a fundraiser outside of Sutherlands on Saturday.
Cub Scouts hosts fundraiser outside of Sutherlands

Latest News

Voters in Hobart have just a few more days to register to vote in the May 9 election for the...
Residents have until Friday to register to vote for May 9 special elections
On Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of SW 38th and Coombs.
Crime Stoppers issues ‘First 48′ reward in search for tips in Sunday homicide
The Lawton Police Department is warning local business owners and citizens about recent...
Lawton Police warn businesses and citizens about $20 counterfeit bills
Isolated showers & storms this afternoon and evening | 4/10 AM
Isolated showers & storms this afternoon and evening | 4/10 AM