Cameron University library adopts a new name

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cameron library went through a name change earlier Monday, thanks to the donations received by the McMahon Foundation.

The building was renamed to the Eugene D. McMahon Library, who was the Foundation’s founder.

Renovations added a coffee shop along with more space for students to gather and study.

“I continue to be grateful for the McMahon foundation. They continue to be at the forefront of every opportunity to make this campus and community better and we’re very grateful for their gift. Financial, gifts of advice and encouragement.”

The President of Cameron University, John McArthur says the library is the building that’s open the most on campus and adding these amenities helps students who need to study before and after work.

As times change the university does its best to keep up.

McMahon Foundation Chairman Phil Kennedy said, “Things always change in society, and the way that we learn changes. The principle of education doesn’t change, but the way we go about that. This is just one of those things, the continuum of change that we see and the way that we can make it better.”

The McMahon Foundation has donated more than 20 million dollars that has gone to buildings, scholarships, and more in support of Cameron University.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.