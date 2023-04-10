Crime Stoppers issues ‘First 48′ reward in search for tips in Sunday homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma will double the reward money for any tip received in the next 48 hours which leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in a weekend homicide.

On Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of SW 38th and Coombs.

When they arrived they found a deceased man laying near the roadway.

Authorities have released no other information about the victim or circumstances of his death but are asking the public for tips in the case.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO or go to their website at lawtoncrimestoppers.com.

