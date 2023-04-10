Isolated showers & storms this afternoon and evening | 4/10 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Today’s skies will be highlighted by a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures are expected to get slightly warmer than yesterday in the mid/upper 70s, and even the potential for some out west to reach the 80 degree mark. Winds will be generally light out of the south/southeast at 5-10 mph. Similar to yesterday, there will be the chance for some isolated-to-scattered showers and storms in the afternoon, but this time the opposite side of Texoma (our central and eastern counties) will have the greatest chance of coverage, even if it is limited. Timing looks to be from the mid afternoon until the end of the evening.

A few strong-to-severe storms are possible, much like the several severe storms out west we saw on Easter. The severe risk looks to be low, as the only main concerns will be winds up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. The rain should fall apart by the time we approach midnight tonight.

We will be waking up to similar conditions tomorrow morning as this morning, that meaning: lows in the upper 40s/low 50s, light southeasterly winds, mostly clear skies with some clouds, and just high enough dewpoints to make it feel muggy and possibly create some isolated patches of fog & low visibility.

Mostly sunny skies will return to the forecast tomorrow as temperatures will be mostly the same on Tuesday in the mid/upper 70s. Winds will increase slightly out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Winds will breeze out of the south at 10-20 mph on Wednesday and Thursday under the influence of an upper-level ridge and a building trough way out west. Despite the breezier winds and mainly sunny skies, temperatures will only increase by a few degrees across Texoma, topping out in the upper 70s/low 80s on both days. Regardless, this is still above-average for this time of year.

Our warmest day this week will be on Friday as we will witness the greatest extent of our southerly winds along with some prefrontal warming. Those strong south winds will breeze up to 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. Temperature-wise, we will rise into the low/mid 80s in the afternoon. Ahead of the approaching cold front & dryline out west, isolated showers and storms will pop-up across the Southern Plains on Friday, including portions of Texoma. We will continue to provide more details on this forecast as we progress through the next few days.

Following the movement of the cold front across our viewing area sometime on early Saturday morning, temperatures will drop back down the mid 70s that afternoon along with winds out of the north at 15-25 mph. High temperatures will drop further on Sunday, down to the low 70s. While it will be cooler this weekend compared to the rest of this week, both days will feature tons of sunshine.

