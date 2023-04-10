Lawton Police warn businesses and citizens about $20 counterfeit bills

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is warning local business owners and citizens about recent counterfeit $20 bills they’ve come across.

According to LPD’s Facebook page, they received several counterfeit bills from a local business.

They said the individual passing the fake bills is not in custody

LPD said they are working to identify the suspect, but are urging citizens to check all $20 bills.

They offered some security tips when checking the bills:

- The $20 note features subtle background colors of green and peach.

- The $20 note includes an embedded security thread that glows green when illuminated by UV light.

- When held to light, a portrait watermark of President Jackson is visible from both sides of the note.

- The note includes a color-shifting numeral 20 in the lower right corner of the note.

For more tips click here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.