Lawton Police warn businesses and citizens about $20 counterfeit bills
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is warning local business owners and citizens about recent counterfeit $20 bills they’ve come across.
According to LPD’s Facebook page, they received several counterfeit bills from a local business.
They said the individual passing the fake bills is not in custody
LPD said they are working to identify the suspect, but are urging citizens to check all $20 bills.
They offered some security tips when checking the bills:
- The $20 note features subtle background colors of green and peach.
- The $20 note includes an embedded security thread that glows green when illuminated by UV light.
- When held to light, a portrait watermark of President Jackson is visible from both sides of the note.
- The note includes a color-shifting numeral 20 in the lower right corner of the note.
