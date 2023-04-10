Expert Connections
OU President says university was victim of ‘swatting’ during active shooter scare

On Friday night, reports of an active shooter on the OU campus pulled in over 100 officers from...
By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NORMAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The President of the University of Oklahoma says Friday night’s incident was another in a series of “swatting” incidents which have occurred across the country.

“Swatting” is when someone, usually from another location, calls 911 and reports a serious crime in an attempt to draw a large law enforcement response.

On Friday night, reports of an active shooter on the OU campus pulled in over 100 officers from several jurisdictions in response which never turned up any evidence of gunfire or victims.

President Joseph Harroz Jr. said he has learned, with assistance from the FBI, that the call likely originated from outside the United States.

Harroz said it took OU Police less than two minutes to arrive on the scene after the initial dispatches.

He praised the law enforcement response and response from the OU community who remained vigilant throughout the entire ordeal.

