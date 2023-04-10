Overnight fire being investigated by LFD

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Marshal’s office is investigating after a house caught fire twice in less than 12 hours.

An official with the Lawton Fire Department said crews went to the home at 22nd and NW Williams for the first time just before midnight.

They say flames and smoke could be seen from the street, so, they went on the defensive to keep it from spreading.

Firefighters were called out to the same address just before 7 a.m. on Monday.

Crews found fire in the areas of the home that weren’t burned the first time.

Officials say the home appeared to be vacant.

LFD turned it over to the Fire Marshal’s office.

