Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Overnight fire being investigated by LFD

An official with the Lawton Fire Department said crews went to the home at 22nd and NW Williams...
An official with the Lawton Fire Department said crews went to the home at 22nd and NW Williams for the first time just before midnight.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Haley Wilson
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Marshal’s office is investigating after a house caught fire twice in less than 12 hours.

An official with the Lawton Fire Department said crews went to the home at 22nd and NW Williams for the first time just before midnight.

They say flames and smoke could be seen from the street, so, they went on the defensive to keep it from spreading.

Firefighters were called out to the same address just before 7 a.m. on Monday.

Crews found fire in the areas of the home that weren’t burned the first time.

Officials say the home appeared to be vacant.

LFD turned it over to the Fire Marshal’s office.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department has confirmed they are investigating a homicide that happened...
Lawton Police investigate Sunday morning homicide
On Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of SW 38th and Coombs.
Crime Stoppers issues ‘First 48′ reward in search for tips in Sunday homicide
The 61st annual Rattlesnake Hunt started in Waurika Thursday evening, kicking off a weekend of...
Waurika hosts 61st annual Rattlesnake Hunt
New Zion Missionary Church was founded in 1953 and some members have been there for decades....
Lawton church breaks new ground
Cub Scout Pack 4001 held a fundraiser outside of Sutherlands on Saturday.
Cub Scouts hosts fundraiser outside of Sutherlands

Latest News

On Friday night, reports of an active shooter on the OU campus pulled in over 100 officers from...
OU President says university was victim of ‘swatting’ during active shooter scare
Voters in Hobart have just a few more days to register to vote in the May 9 election for the...
Residents have until Friday to register to vote for May 9 special elections
On Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of SW 38th and Coombs.
Crime Stoppers issues ‘First 48′ reward in search for tips in Sunday homicide
Today marks 44 years since Terrible Tuesday the day when nearly 60 people lost their lives as...
April 10 marks 44 years since ‘Terrible Tuesday’