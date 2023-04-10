Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Police: ‘Active aggressor’ in Louisville; multiple casualties

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street for a reported active shooting incident the morning of Monday, April 10, 2023.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - There is a report of an active shooting incident in downtown Louisville near Slugger Field.

The Louisville Metro Police Department advises everyone to avoid the 300 block of East Main Street, specifically at Old National Bank.

Police confirmed via Twitter: “an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties.”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet that he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.

FBI Louisville special agents are also responding to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department has confirmed they are investigating a homicide that happened...
Lawton Police investigate Sunday morning homicide
The 61st annual Rattlesnake Hunt started in Waurika Thursday evening, kicking off a weekend of...
Waurika hosts 61st annual Rattlesnake Hunt
New Zion Missionary Church was founded in 1953 and some members have been there for decades....
Lawton church breaks new ground
The dog has been spotted numerous times within the last few months and was known as a ‘local...
Lawton community comes together to rescue dog
Cub Scout Pack 4001 held a fundraiser outside of Sutherlands on Saturday.
Cub Scouts hosts fundraiser outside of Sutherlands

Latest News

The Lawton Police Department is warning local business owners and citizens about recent...
Lawton Police warn businesses and citizens about $20 counterfeit bills
FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden and Easter Bunnies, speaks on...
LIVE: Biden kicks off Easter egg roll with talk of reelection bid
LIVE: White House Easter Egg Roll
The Milwaukee Police Department released footage from a deadly February police shooting....
GRAPHIC: Wisconsin police release footage in the fatal shooting of Herman Lucas