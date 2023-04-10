Expert Connections
Residents have until Friday to register to vote for May 9 special elections

Voters in Hobart have just a few more days to register to vote in the May 9 election for the...
Voters in Hobart have just a few more days to register to vote in the May 9 election for the Hobart Public Schools proposition.(Arizona's Family)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HOBART, Okla. (KSWO) - Voters in Hobart have just a few more days to register to vote in the May 9 election for the Hobart Public Schools proposition.

April 14 is the last day to register.

There are several special elections on May 9 across the state but, only Hobart Public Schools and some Stephens County residents who live in the Fox Public Schools area have propositions in which to vote on.

