Showers, possibly storms, tonight. Sunshine & dry weather for Tuesday | 4/10PM

Widely scattered thunderstorms with an isolated threat for severe weather this evening
By Lexie Walker
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With sunshine (daytime heating), instability and enough lift- there’s a potential that some locations across southwest Oklahoma could see widely scattered thunderstorms with an isolated threat for severe weather. The top concern looks to be hail up to golf ball and 60mph wind gusts. The peak time for these showers and storms will be now until 8 tonight. Flooding is not expected and the tornado threat is wicked low. Storms will weaken through the evening with the loss of daytime heating.

Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s with light southeast winds. Tuesday will be a sun-filled day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Look for southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 20s.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine on tap for Wednesday with highs soaring into the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be breezy out if the south at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

The sunshine will spill over into Thursday with high temperatures remaining above above with all locations in the low 80s. South winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s.

Cloud cover will build into Friday with skies being partly cloudy. Despite the clouds, high temperatures will soar into the mid 80s. It’ll be breezy with winds at 15 to 25mph. Gusts in the low 30s.

A cold front moves in early Saturday morning which will cool temperatures down into the mid 70s by Saturday afternoon. North winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s. Sunday will be even cooler with highs only in the low 70s. North winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s.

Temperatures in the morning will be above freezing with most mornings ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 50s.

There does appear to be a chance for rain later in the week but the timing is not consistent across the long term models. Unfortunately the rain won’t amount to much regardless of when it falls.

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

