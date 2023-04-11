Expert Connections
Altus student receives multiple scholarship offers

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A boy from Altus has received an impressive amount of scholarship offers, opening many doors for him.

18-year-old Malachi Morales has been offered over 200 thousand dollars in scholarships, and a handful of tuition reduction waivers, from all over the country.

His impressive test scores and musical talents have attracted universities from Drake to the University of Oklahoma.

Malachi said all these offers make him happy but can also be overwhelming.

“There’s just so many options and having to commit with one, follow through,” said Morales.

He said he plans to pursue a career in music education.

Malachi said he is a self-taught musician who can play a variety of instruments and has always had a passion for music.

He said music gives him a place where he can be himself.

“Finally able to express, myself, how I feel, who I am in ways beyond words,” he said.

Not only does he enjoy music but he also has a love for math.

His mom, Tanya Cramer said she’s proud of her son and wishes she could’ve had the same opportunities at his age.

“I’m just really excited for him to be getting full rides and all this stuff because student debt is real and I don’t want him to be strapped with debt,” said Cramer.

Cramer said she’s blessed that he was able to overcome the obstacles he’s faced so far.

“When he was 2 1/2 he had a traumatic brain injury, an epidural hematoma and he forgot how to walk, how to hold a fork, how to go to the restroom, so I had to retrain him to do all of those things,” she said.

Though Malachi has been giving his choices a lot of thought, he isn’t quite ready to share his final choice.

“We have made a decision, but we are waiting to announce it, however, I will tell you that it is in the state,” said Morales.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

