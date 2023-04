LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Harlem Wizards are going to be in Marlow on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Marlow New Gym. They’re going to be taking on the Blue Crew.

We sat down with Kara Choate, the director of the event, and Kristen Eden, who is over social media for the event, to learn more about why they’re coming and how this benefits the school.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.