Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton elementary employee charged with assault and battery for hitting kid with dodgeball

According to court documents, a student went to the principal at Carriage Hills after the man...
According to court documents, a student went to the principal at Carriage Hills after the man allegedly hit them three times; once in the back, once in the leg and once in the face which knocked their glasses off.(Source: Jordan Beauchamp/Flickr (custom credit))
By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An employee from Carriage Hills Elementary has been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery after being accused of hitting a kid with a dodgeball.

According to court documents, a student went to the principal at Carriage Hills after the man allegedly hit them three times; once in the back, once in the leg and once in the face which knocked their glasses off.

The student told police they had thrown a dodgeball while playing a game which bounced off another student and hit the employee. The employee then allegedly got mad which led to the student getting hit with the ball.

The student went to the principal and told her what happened. Several kids also told the principal the same story.

When interviewed by police, the employee said he was sitting in the class and the student threw the ball at him and another teacher and wouldn’t apologize for it. He said he hit the student with the ball and asked if he should apologize for doing that and the kid said yes. He said he told the kid that was how he and the other teacher felt.

The employee was released on a $1,000 bond and has a court date set for May 10.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of SW 38th and Coombs.
Crime Stoppers issues ‘First 48′ reward in search for tips in Sunday homicide
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed they are investigating a homicide that happened...
Victim identified in weekend homicide
Today marks 44 years since Terrible Tuesday the day when nearly 60 people lost their lives as...
April 10 marks 44 years since ‘Terrible Tuesday’
The Lawton Police Department is warning local business owners and citizens about recent...
Lawton Police warn businesses and citizens about $20 counterfeit bills
An official with the Lawton Fire Department said crews went to the home at 22nd and NW Williams...
Overnight fire being investigated by LFD

Latest News

Stitt says the changes were made in an effort to adjust to the state’s top challenges.
Gov. Stitt creates new cabinet positions, eliminates one
Thru traffic is closed on SE 165th south from Highway 7.
Bridge construction closes road in SE Comanche County
Mayor Booker joins 7News to discuss upcoming council meeting.
MONDAYS w/MAYOR: Lawton Mayor Stan Booker discusses city issues
Mayor Booker joins 7News to discuss upcoming council meeting.
MONDAYS w/MAYOR: Lawton Mayor Stan Booker discusses Tuesday council meeting