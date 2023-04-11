Lawton elementary employee charged with assault and battery for hitting kid with dodgeball

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An employee from Carriage Hills Elementary has been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery after being accused of hitting a kid with a dodgeball.

According to court documents, a student went to the principal at Carriage Hills after the man allegedly hit them three times; once in the back, once in the leg and once in the face which knocked their glasses off.

The student told police they had thrown a dodgeball while playing a game which bounced off another student and hit the employee. The employee then allegedly got mad which led to the student getting hit with the ball.

The student went to the principal and told her what happened. Several kids also told the principal the same story.

When interviewed by police, the employee said he was sitting in the class and the student threw the ball at him and another teacher and wouldn’t apologize for it. He said he hit the student with the ball and asked if he should apologize for doing that and the kid said yes. He said he told the kid that was how he and the other teacher felt.

The employee was released on a $1,000 bond and has a court date set for May 10.

