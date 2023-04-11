Mild temperatures walking out the door with highs near 80° | 4/11PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Walking out the door tomorrow morning, expect temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Skies will be clear with light south winds. Plenty of sunshine on tap for Wednesday with high temperatures soaring into the upper 70s east and low 80s west. Winds will be a bit gusty at times tomorrow. Sustained winds out of the south to southeast at 10 to 15mph. Look for gusts in the mid 20s.

We’re looking at a very similar temperature forecast with a slight warming trend through the end of the week. Thursday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s! South winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts in the low 30s. Some models try to bring in isolated showers overnight Thursday into Friday for far western counties but I’m confident enough that most will stay dry. The better chance for these light showers will be areas in the Texas panhandle.

Friday morning will start in the upper 50s but thanks to sunshine with a few passing clouds, temperatures by the afternoon will soar into the upper 80s to low 90s. South winds at 10 to 15mph.

Friday is our next big chance for not only severe storms but also near critical fire concerns. A dryline with the combination of a low pressure to our north could create a a set up for all hazards possible later in the afternoon into the evening. The big uncertainty is how exactly the evolution of the low will track and if enough moisture will be overhead. Friday will start out with some moisture across all locations but the dryline will shift near I-44 during the early afternoon. Most of western Oklahoma and western north Texas (areas west of the dryline) will see higher fire danger and little to no storm chances. East of the dryline, if there is enough moisture, storms will develop along the boundary and could potentially produce severe storms (areas along and east of highway-81).

Continue to check the forecast frequently and check back for updates as we get closer to the event.

A cold front will eventually sweep through the area cooling us down briefly over the weekend. Saturday will drop into the mid 70s but skies will be mostly sunny. Northwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts earlier in the day will be in the mid 30s.

The sun will be in full force on Sunday with highs staying in the mid 70s. Light north to south winds.

Temperatures will bounce back early next week with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s for both Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

