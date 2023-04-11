OTA prepares to stop working on ACCESS Oklahoma program

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has ceased work on their long term ACCESS Oklahoma plan due to a lack of access to the bond market which is used to fund construction.

All work on the Turner Turnpike, including widening and interchange additions, will be put on hold starting April 14.

OTA officials say they are in a strong financial position but due to pending legal cases and an impending state investigative audit have prevented them from accessing the bond market.

“I have mentioned several times, including during the recent board meeting, that our continued ACCESS Oklahoma project work would be impacted or even stopped due to our inability to enter the bond market,” Secretary of Transportation and OTA Executive Director Tim Gatz told the board in the memo.

Normal operations and maintenance will continue on Oklahoma’s turnpikes due to the fact that these are funded by tolls while the ACCESS Oklahoma plan is funded through the bond market.

“Once these roadblocks are resolved and a path to the bond market is cleared, I am confident we will resume ACCESS Oklahoma and begin moving forward on behalf of the people of Oklahoma,” Gatz said.

Oklahoma’s Attorney General Gentner Drummond said the announcement from the OTA shows an audit is more necessary than ever.

“I am aware of the Turnpike Authority’s announcement to stop all work on toll road construction and improvements. This is a concerning development that causes me to question the leadership and cash flow management of this critical agency. While it is unclear what the future holds for OTA, I am certain that the investigative audit I have ordered is needed now more than ever.”

