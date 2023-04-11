Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

OTA prepares to stop working on ACCESS Oklahoma program

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has ceased work on their long term ACCESS Oklahoma plan due to...
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has ceased work on their long term ACCESS Oklahoma plan due to a lack of access to the bond market which is used to fund construction.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has ceased work on their long term ACCESS Oklahoma plan due to a lack of access to the bond market which is used to fund construction.

All work on the Turner Turnpike, including widening and interchange additions, will be put on hold starting April 14.

OTA officials say they are in a strong financial position but due to pending legal cases and an impending state investigative audit have prevented them from accessing the bond market.

“I have mentioned several times, including during the recent board meeting, that our continued ACCESS Oklahoma project work would be impacted or even stopped due to our inability to enter the bond market,” Secretary of Transportation and OTA Executive Director Tim Gatz told the board in the memo.

Normal operations and maintenance will continue on Oklahoma’s turnpikes due to the fact that these are funded by tolls while the ACCESS Oklahoma plan is funded through the bond market.

“Once these roadblocks are resolved and a path to the bond market is cleared, I am confident we will resume ACCESS Oklahoma and begin moving forward on behalf of the people of Oklahoma,” Gatz said.

Oklahoma’s Attorney General Gentner Drummond said the announcement from the OTA shows an audit is more necessary than ever.

“I am aware of the Turnpike Authority’s announcement to stop all work on toll road construction and improvements. This is a concerning development that causes me to question the leadership and cash flow management of this critical agency. While it is unclear what the future holds for OTA, I am certain that the investigative audit I have ordered is needed now more than ever.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department has confirmed they are investigating a homicide that happened...
Victim identified in weekend homicide
On Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of SW 38th and Coombs.
Crime Stoppers issues ‘First 48′ reward in search for tips in Sunday homicide
According to court documents, a student went to the principal at Carriage Hills after the man...
Lawton elementary employee charged with assault and battery for hitting kid with dodgeball
Today marks 44 years since Terrible Tuesday the day when nearly 60 people lost their lives as...
April 10 marks 44 years since ‘Terrible Tuesday’
An official with the Lawton Fire Department said crews went to the home at 22nd and NW Williams...
Overnight fire being investigated by LFD

Latest News

Founder and President Jeff Elbert joined us to discuss the expo and what people can expect.
Great580 Association holding art expo
Founder and President Jeff Elbert joined us to discuss the expo and what people can expect.
Great 580 Association holding art expo for students
The weather tomorrow will be very similar to the weather today!
Mild temperatures walking out the door with highs near 80° | 4/11PM
According to court documents, a student went to the principal at Carriage Hills after the man...
Lawton elementary employee charged with assault and battery for hitting kid with dodgeball