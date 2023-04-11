Quadry Sanders family demands change at city council meeting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family and Lawyer of Quadry Sanders are asking the Lawton City Council to implement policy changes that can prevent other families from experiencing what they did.

Their loved one, Quadry Sanders was killed by police in December 2021, the shooting was caught on an officer’s bodycam.

“There needs to be reform, there needs to be newer implementation for race relation, things have to happen differently so that no more parents have to endure this, I’m not the only parent who is grieving at the loss of a child at the hands of the Lawton Police Department, this should never happen,” said Woods.

Quadry’s mom, Minna Woods, said it all starts with training, then rebuilding trust.

“The community has no trust in the system that’s meant to protect and serve them, how can you protect and serve someone who doesn’t even want you to come into their neighborhoods in fear that you’re going to take their lives,” she said.

The family’s lawyer, Lee Merritt, said every officer needs to ask themselves a question in situations like these.

“So the question officers ask themselves is whether or not when they pull this trigger is there a justification for the use of deadly force. Other more progressive cities use a necessary requirement, they ask themselves the question before they pull the trigger is the use of deadly force necessary, that’s a value system that promotes the value of human life,” said Merritt.

Merritt went on to say that the City of Lawton needs to be honest about race relations and the disproportion of minorities being arrested.

He said officers who got their start in corrections could be contributing to the problem.

“They bring that same culture of violence, brutality, and racism to the streets and that’s why we have constant deaths, this wasn’t the first death in a long time in Lawton,” he said.

Despite what they have gone through, Quadry’s mom said she holds no resentment towards the police but wants to see her son get justice.

“I don’t have this anger or hate for the police department, I don’t have that, these individuals though need to be held accountable,” said Woods.

Merritt said the civil lawsuit is pending the outcome of the criminal case. The preliminary hearing for the officers involved is scheduled for April 21st. The hearing has already been pushed back twice.

