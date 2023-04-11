Expert Connections
Sunny, dry, and warmer weather for next few days | 4/11 AM

Sunny, dry, and warmer weather for next few days | 4/11 AM
By Josh Reiter
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Following the isolated showers and storms we saw yesterday, today is going to be different in only one aspect: there will be no rain in the forecast. Okay well technically 2 things, it will also be very sunny today, but the clouds we saw yesterday were only there because of the chance of rain, so without that there will be little-to-no cloud coverage on this Tuesday. Temperature-wise we won’t be too far off compared to yesterday with daytime highs reaching the mid/upper 70s. Winds will be out of the south/southeast at 10-15 mph.

Clear skies continue tonight with light winds out of the south at 5-15 mph. Lows for tomorrow morning will be similar to this morning in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Weather trends will be copy-&-paste on Wednesday and Thursday with sunny skies featuring very little clouds. Winds will pick up slightly on both days out of the south at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will continue to get warmer, with upper 70s/low 80s on Wednesday and low 80s for a majority of Texoma on Thursday.

Ahead of an east-bound trough from the west, partly cloudy skies will build back in on Friday. This will also be our warmest day by far, a combination of southerly winds at 15-25 mph (with gusts up to 30 mph) and pre-frontal warming that will foretell the arrival of our next cold front.

Our next chance of rain is still up in the air, as the cold front isn’t expected to sweep through until early Saturday morning, and when it does, models are keeping a lot of the rain to the north and east of Texoma, so don’t expect much beyond a light shower or two sometime on Friday night and Saturday morning. A lot of the available moisture will be locked-down to the southeast, trapped by a closed-off low pressure system along the Gulf Coast, limiting an important ingredient in shower/storm development through the rest of the week. The only precipitation feedback being shown on models comes as the trough moves closer to the Great Plains. Some upper-level moisture from the Pacific Ocean being lifted with the trough will collide with a dryline in the Texas Panhandle, creating the chance for some isolated-to-scattered showers and storms sometime Thursday evening, though current guidance from models shows these storms falling apart in our western counties before they reach the heart of Texoma.

Following the cold front, temperatures will fall down to the mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday. This along with mostly sunny skies will set us up to witness yet another enjoyable weekend to be outdoors. The only thing that might keep it from being a perfect weekend would be the breezy winds on Saturday in the wake of the front, out of the north at 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Another upper-level ridge traverses the continental U.S. after this weekend, warming us back into the 80s for the first half of next week.

