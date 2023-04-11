Wreck involving an 18-wheeler sends one to Comanche County hospital

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - An early morning crash at the intersection of Highway 36 and SW 82nd Street sent an elderly woman to the hospital.

According to a trooper on scene, the woman was turning onto Highway 36 and made a wide turn. An 18-wheeler coming towards the intersection to evasive action to try to miss her vehicle but was unable to avoid her.

The woman was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

