Pet of The Week

Apache Rattlesnake Festival starts Thursday

By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’re looking for something to do with the family, the 39th annual Apache Rattlesnake Festival begins Thursday.

It’ll kick off at 8 a.m. and run until 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday,

On Sunday, it’ll take place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The festival is known for it’s rattlesnake round-ups, but there’s so much more.

They’ll have fair food, live entertainment, a carnival, and more than 250 vendors in attendance.

For a full list of events, visit our community calendar.

