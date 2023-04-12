Lawton holding public input meeting on how to use extra nearly $6 million

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is holding a public input meeting to help decide how to spend an estimated nearly $6 million in extra unallocated funds.

Officials have set the meeting for April 25 at 2 p.m. at City Hall.

Based on sales tax projections, the city will have $5,451,207 in additional money.

Citizens can provide input whether to roll the funds into Fiscal Year 2023/2024′s budget or utilize it before the end of the fiscal year on a number of projects listed under the CIP’s resolution of intent.

Options include improvements to infrastructure, information technology systems, City beautification, youth programs, and retail developments.

A complete list of acceptable expenditures can be found here.

