Mac JROTC wins state competition

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - MacArthur High School’s Junior ROTC program is celebrating after they just won state.

The Highlander Battalion won Overall State Champions against teams from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines.

They also won the Army Drill and Color Guard State Championship.

Cadet Captain Gracie Kimbrell said it was different than last year and very nerve wracking to see all of the other teams as they were getting ready, especially because they knew how good they are.

Despite that, Kimbrell said they gave their all for their last performance.

“It was great. It took a lot of hard work and it was rewarding, I’ll say that,” Kimbrell said. “We have been talking about winning state the entire year and to break another school’s five year streak of state champions was awesome and it felt really great to do it as a senior as well.”

We here at KSWO want to congratulate the JROTC Highlander Battalion on their state championship.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.