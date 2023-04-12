Warm temperatures continues throughout the week|4/12 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good afternoon Texoma!

We will be warmer tomorrow than we were today. Highs will be in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be gusty at times, with winds blowing from the south at 10 to 20mph. We will stay dry throughout the day with a 10% chance of isolated showers heading into Friday morning.

Friday, we will soar into the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. We will have a possibility of isolated showers and storms Friday evening, for counties west of Hwy 81; before a cold front makes its way through that night.

After the cold front, Saturday we will see more seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be gusty blowing from the north west at 15 to 25 mph.

Sunday, we will remain in the mid 70s all across Texoma with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be more sustained blowing from the north then switching to the south at 10 to 15 mph. Overall, a great weekend ahead!

Have a great day! Jaden Knowles

