Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Warm temperatures continues throughout the week|4/12 PM

We will continue to see warmer temperatures throughout the week. Winds will be gusty on Friday, raising critical fire risk.
By Jaden Knowles
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good afternoon Texoma!

We will be warmer tomorrow than we were today. Highs will be in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be gusty at times, with winds blowing from the south at 10 to 20mph. We will stay dry throughout the day with a 10% chance of isolated showers heading into Friday morning.

Friday, we will soar into the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. We will have a possibility of isolated showers and storms Friday evening, for counties west of Hwy 81; before a cold front makes its way through that night.

After the cold front, Saturday we will see more seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be gusty blowing from the north west at 15 to 25 mph.

Sunday, we will remain in the mid 70s all across Texoma with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be more sustained blowing from the north then switching to the south at 10 to 15 mph. Overall, a great weekend ahead!

Have a great day! Jaden Knowles

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, a student went to the principal at Carriage Hills after the man...
Lawton elementary employee charged with assault and battery for hitting kid with dodgeball
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed they are investigating a homicide that happened...
Victim identified in weekend homicide
On Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of SW 38th and Coombs.
Crime Stoppers issues ‘First 48′ reward in search for tips in Sunday homicide
An early morning crash at the intersection of Highway 36 and SW 82nd Street sent an elderly...
Wreck involving an 18-wheeler sends one to Comanche County hospital
Stitt says the changes were made in an effort to adjust to the state’s top challenges.
Gov. Stitt creates new cabinet positions, eliminates one

Latest News

Winds increase over next few days, bringing fire danger back to Texoma | 4/12 AM
Winds increase over next few days, bringing fire danger back to Texoma | 4/12 AM
The weather tomorrow will be very similar to the weather today!
Mild temperatures walking out the door with highs near 80° | 4/11PM
The weather tomorrow will be very similar to the weather today!
The weather tomorrow will be very similar to the weather today! | 4/11PM
Winds increase over next few days, bringing fire danger back to Texoma | 4/12 AM
Winds increase over next few days, bringing fire danger back to Texoma | 4/12 AM