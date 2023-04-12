Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Month of the Military Child

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - April is the Month of the Military Child, a time for the children in military communities to be recognized.

7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the community relations liaison for Fort Sill, about what they have planned to celebrate military children on Fort Sill and more.

From 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, at the Fort Sill Conference Center, Dr. Regina DeLoach, the Director of Diversity and Inclusion for Lawton Public Schools, will speak at a presentation on how adverse childhood experiences can affect children. It is free and open to the community.

From 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, the 77th Army Band will perform at the Apache Rattlesnake Festival!

Fort Sill also recently announced their inaugural SillFest, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, at the Fort Sill Polo Field. The two-day concert is free, open to the public, and will feature Andy Grammer and Grammy-award-winning artist Shaggy.

On Friday, May 5, the 77th Army Band will open up for Shaggy, and on Saturday, May 6, Lovelytheband will open for Andy Grammer.

For more information on activities on Fort Sill, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

