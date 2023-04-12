Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Month of the Military Child

By Cade Taylor
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - April is the Month of the Military Child, a time for the children in military communities to be recognized.

7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the community relations liaison for Fort Sill, about what they have planned to celebrate military children on Fort Sill and more.

From 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, at the Fort Sill Conference Center, Dr. Regina DeLoach, the Director of Diversity and Inclusion for Lawton Public Schools, will speak at a presentation on how adverse childhood experiences can affect children. It is free and open to the community.

From 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, the 77th Army Band will perform at the Apache Rattlesnake Festival!

Fort Sill also recently announced their inaugural SillFest, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, at the Fort Sill Polo Field. The two-day concert is free, open to the public, and will feature Andy Grammer and Grammy-award-winning artist Shaggy.

On Friday, May 5, the 77th Army Band will open up for Shaggy, and on Saturday, May 6, Lovelytheband will open for Andy Grammer.

For more information on activities on Fort Sill, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, a student went to the principal at Carriage Hills after the man...
Lawton elementary employee charged with assault and battery for hitting kid with dodgeball
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed they are investigating a homicide that happened...
Victim identified in weekend homicide
On Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of SW 38th and Coombs.
Crime Stoppers issues ‘First 48′ reward in search for tips in Sunday homicide
An early morning crash at the intersection of Highway 36 and SW 82nd Street sent an elderly...
Wreck involving an 18-wheeler sends one to Comanche County hospital
The family and Lawyer of Quadry Sanders are asking the Lawton City Council to implement policy...
Quadry Sanders family demands change at city council meeting

Latest News

The soldier was a drill sergeant in the 434th Field Artillery Brigade, according to a press...
Fort Sill soldier found dead; authorities investigating
Lawton students gather to learn about stream flow.
Lawton students get hands-on farming experience
Representative Marcus McEntire spoke at a conference hosted by the Oklahoma Healthcare...
Are therapists required to share sensitive information under new law?
Warmer temperatures will continue throughout the week!
Warm temperatures continues throughout the week|4/12 PM