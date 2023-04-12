Expert Connections
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge having annual longhorn sale

By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happening tomorrow in Apache, the 80th annual Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge longhorn sale.

It’ll take place at the Stockman Oklahoma Livestock Marketing building off Highway 19, about a mile northwest of Apache.

They’ll be selling around 50 different animals, which will include calves, yearlings, and 2-year-old bulls.

“A lot of times, this is where your cattle start before they go to get conditioned or go to the feed yard, or even some of them to slaughter,” Candice Compton of the Apache Auction Market said. “It’s an excellent place for our locals to come sell their cattle. We stand our ground with everybody else.”

If you’d like additional information the cattle auction tomorrow, you can visit KSWO’s community calendar

