Winds increase over next few days, bringing fire danger back to Texoma | 4/12 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Just like that new favorite song you found recently, we are putting this day on replay again. All the hits are being played: very sunny skies, winds out of the south at 10-15 mph, and daytime high temperatures in the upper 70s in the east & low 80s out west.

A warm evening ahead as temperatures will still be in the 70s by sunset. Clear skies persist tonight with winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. Make sure to press replay one more time as temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40s and low 50s tomorrow morning.

Thursday will be similar to today with tons of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures as most of Texoma will be in the low 80s that afternoon. Winds will increase tomorrow out of the south at 10-20 mph. This combined with dry air will allow elevated/near-critical fire weather conditions to affect the northwest portions of our viewing area. A dryline in the Texas Panhandle will allow for the very isolated chance for a couple showers and maybe a storm or two in the evening, but they look to only bring rain to our far western counties before falling apart.

With the trough moving ever closer from the west, increasing southerly winds on Friday along with pre-frontal warming ahead of a cold front will cause temperatures to soar into the mid/upper 80s. Friday will start out relatively sunny though some clouds will be present throughout the day. This day will feature our breeziest winds by far out of the south at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. This combined with the aforementioned dryline setting up shop along I-44 will lead to near-critical & critical fire weather conditions across Texoma.

During Friday afternoon and evening, an influx of moisture along and ahead of the dryline will allow for isolated-to-scattered showers and storms in the Southern Plains. While most here in Texoma will stay dry, those in our eastern counties along and east of I-44 have the best chance to see rain to end off the workweek. Most of the storms, along with the best strong-to-severe weather risk, will increase as you get closer to I-35 & into eastern Oklahoma. All storm threats will be possible. We will continue to watch models as they develop over the next few days to provide a more up-to-date forecast.

A cold front will sweep through during the early morning hours on Saturday, cooling temperatures down to near-average in the mid 70s for both days this weekend. Weather conditions will be near perfect for Saturday and Sunday as sunny skies continue to dominate.

A rebuilding upper-level ridge will send temperatures bouncing back into the low/mid 80s on Monday and Tuesday of next week. Long-range models show another chance of rain arriving on Tuesday, but that is still up in the air at this time.

