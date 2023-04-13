Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma to host first ever SWOK Police Narcotic K-9 Competition
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Kenneth Dixon, a detective with the Lawton Police Department and the investigator with Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma, about the event and what the community can expect from the free event taking place on Saturday, April 15, at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.
Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.