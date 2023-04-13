Drier and warmer weather through the rest of the workweek with chance for rain before the start of the weekend | 4/13 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! With winds increasing slightly this afternoon out of the south at 10-20 mph, our high temperatures will rise gradually once again, much like they have for most of this week. Today will also be another day featuring sunny skies. There will be a very light chance for rain ahead of a dryline out in the Texas Panhandle, but will only impact our far western counties before they fall apart.

Some clouds will build in tonight as partly cloudy skies will emerge after midnight. A pop-up light shower or two will be possible during the morning hours on Friday. Winds will continue to be out of the south at 10-15 mph with temperatures tomorrow morning only bottoming out in the mid/upper 50s.

Winds will be at their greatest tomorrow as a trough approaches from the west, breezing out of the south/southwest at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. This along with pre-frontal warming will aid in launching temperatures into the mid/upper 80s, with some even getting into the low 90s. There will be alternating mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies as moisture will be returning in some capacity to Texoma. The dryline will position itself near I-44 and HW-81, meaning that those west of it (most of Texoma) will experience dry weather that will lead to elevated and near-critical fire weather conditions. For our eastern counties, a chance for isolated showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening, though development will be limited due to a stringent cap in place.

A cold front will sweep through during the overnight hours into early Saturday morning, cooling us off as we will only top out in the mid 70s that afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the north at 15-20 mph.

Not much change on Sunday as temperatures will stay in the mid 70s and skies will continue to be free of cloud coverage. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

An upper-level ridge builds back across the Central U.S. to start off the next work-week, so temperatures will skyrocket into the mid 80s on Monday. Temperatures will stay in the 80s through most of next week. Cloudy skies will return on Tuesday along with our next round of isolated-to-scattered rain chances.

