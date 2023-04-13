Duncan road to be closed starting Tuesday

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents in Duncan might see some increase in traffic next Tuesday.

On April 18, the city of Duncan will be closing the roadway at Stagestand Road between Surreywood Circle and Crestwood Lane for waterline maintenance.

Local access to properties in the area will be maintained at all times and drivers are requested to use caution and observe all warning signs.

No thru traffic will be permitted.

