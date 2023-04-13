Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Elementary school placed on lock down due to police activity, BB gun discovered as culprit

Whittier Elementary was put on lock down Thursday afternoon after police received reports of a...
Whittier Elementary was put on lock down Thursday afternoon after police received reports of a man walking in a nearby neighborhood with a gun.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Justin Stevens
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Whittier Elementary was put on lock down Thursday afternoon after police received reports of a man walking in a nearby neighborhood with a gun.

According to LPS officials, Lawton police notified school officials they were in the neighborhood after receiving calls about a man walking around with an “AR-15 style” rifle. LPS then placed the nearby school on lock down as they do in any similar situation with police activity nearby.

LPS sent their officers to the school as a precaution and our crew on scene said they also saw Comanche County Sheriff’s deputies in the area.

An officer told our crew they made contact with the individual near Cache Road and the object was found to be a BB gun.

The school lock down was lifted by officials.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, a student went to the principal at Carriage Hills after the man...
Lawton elementary employee charged with assault and battery for hitting kid with dodgeball
The soldier was a drill sergeant in the 434th Field Artillery Brigade, according to a press...
Fort Sill soldier found dead; authorities investigating
Elgin Public Schools closed Thursday due to threat
Suspect arrested for Elgin Public Schools threat
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed they are investigating a homicide that happened...
Victim identified in weekend homicide
It’ll kick off at 8 a.m. and run until 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday,
Apache Rattlesnake Festival starts Thursday

Latest News

Local access to properties in the area will be maintained at all times and drivers are...
Duncan road to be closed starting Tuesday
The newly awarded money will go on to fund renovations and construction at their water...
Temple receives $1.5 million grant
Drier and warmer weather through the rest of the workweek with chance for rain before the start...
Drier and warmer weather through the rest of the workweek with chance for rain before the start of the weekend | 4/13 AM
If you’ve been sniffling and sneezing... trust me your not alone. Nearly 81 People in the U.S....
Medwatch: Fighting Seasonal Allergies