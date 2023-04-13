Family of homicide victim speaks out

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of a 19-year-old killed Sunday in Lawton is asking for justice after his life was taken too soon.

Clayton Stephens was found dead on Southwest Coombs Road near 38th Street on the morning of April 9. Clayton moved from Texas 2 years ago to live with his grandparents and finish school in Lawton.

His grandfather Robert Brock is in shock and doesn’t understand how someone could hurt him.

“This is a very senseless crime, no one was expecting it, not myself, not her, or anyone in the family. He was very outspoken, he was funny, he was Clay,” he said.

Brock said he always encouraged Clayton to be himself regardless of what anyone had to say. The family said they want people to always remember his beautiful smile.

“And that he was his own person, he was his own individual person, he wouldn’t hurt a fly and that’s what’s so sad about this whole thing,” said Brock.

Clayton grew up with his cousin Hailey Watts, who was killed in April 2021. His grandparents said this broke Clayton’s heart.

“His cousin helped him be himself, and then when she was taken from us, he struggled,” he said.

Brock said losing two grandkids in such a short amount of time is taking a toll on them.

They want to make sure Clayton is laid to rest in his hometown, but need some help.

“We don’t have the complete means to get him home, to get him buried, he has a place to be buried beside his cousin but we are struggling financially in doing so,” said Brock.

The family wants anyone with information to come forward so Clayton can get the justice he deserves.

“Whoever did this, may you burn,” he said.

According to police, they are waiting on the Oklahoma Medical Examiner to determine the official cause of death.

A GoFundMe has been set up for funeral expenses.

