Fort Sill soldier found dead; authorities investigating

The soldier was a drill sergeant in the 434th Field Artillery Brigade, according to a press...
The soldier was a drill sergeant in the 434th Field Artillery Brigade, according to a press release. Pictured: A June 2022 change of command ceremony, when Col. Michael Stewart took over as commander of the 434th Field Artillery Brigade.(KSWO_)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A soldier was found dead in his home in Lawton Tuesday morning, according to Fort Sill officials.

A press release said the soldier was a drill sergeant in the 434th Field Artillery Brigade.

“We are saddened by the loss of a teammate,” said Col. Michael Stewart, 434th Field Artillery Brigade commander. “Our thoughts are with the family, loved ones and fellow Soldiers during this difficult time.”

An investigation was launched by Fort Sill’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Lawton Police Department, according to Wednesday’s press release.

