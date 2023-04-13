Fort Sill soldier found dead; authorities investigating

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A soldier was found dead in his home in Lawton Tuesday morning, according to Fort Sill officials.

A press release said the soldier was a drill sergeant in the 434th Field Artillery Brigade.

“We are saddened by the loss of a teammate,” said Col. Michael Stewart, 434th Field Artillery Brigade commander. “Our thoughts are with the family, loved ones and fellow Soldiers during this difficult time.”

An investigation was launched by Fort Sill’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Lawton Police Department, according to Wednesday’s press release.

