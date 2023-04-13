Lawton native PJAE headed to the top 26 on American Idol

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’ve been following American Idol, you know that making it to the Top 26 on the series is not an easy feat, but one Lawtonian has done so on Season 21.

I spoke with PJAE, who was granted a coveted spot in the top 26 during the episode on Sunday, April 9, where he went head-to-head against fellow contestant Malik Heard.

After an emotional performance and grueling deliberations from the judges, both made it into the next stage of the competition.

PJAE says he’s embracing his nerves, focusing on who he is, and looking forward to showing the judges and country another side of himself in the live rounds.

He also says he’s proud of the effort he’s put into the competition and is determined to make those who have supported his journey so far proud.

“People have been reaching out and sending me messages,” PJAE said. “Everyone has been so kind and so uplifting, so I’m just excited to kind of get on stage and show all of the people who support me just how much this opportunity means to me. It’s going to be so exciting to get on stage in such a beautiful place and just kind of show them why I deserve to be in a competition.”

He says despite missing home, he’s enjoying being around other artists from all across the world because it feels like a family away from home.

You can support PJAE in the next step of his journey on Sunday, April 16, when America will officially begin voting for who they’d like to see as the next American Idol.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.