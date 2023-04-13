Medwatch: Fighting Seasonal Allergies

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -If you’ve been sniffling and sneezing, you’re not alone. Nearly 81 People in the U.S. suffer from seasonal allergies.

Itchy and watery eyes, sneezing ,congestion, and headaches are some of the symptoms that comes with having seasonal allergies.

Things like tree pollen, grass, mold, and even ragweed can trigger them. Dr. Aishah Mohammad, an allergist at Commanche County Memorial Hospital found that in south west Oklahoma, a lot of people have allergic reactions to grass and tree pollen.

“I have seen a lot of people have reactions to grasses and trees here. But really given my limited scope of testing that really started in October. I’ve seen in the fall and now the spring that some of the weeds and grasses that have shown up and now that the grasses have shown up it suggests that it changes with seasons which pollen is growing,” said the Allergist.

She said it depends on where you live or plan on moving to in the country that will effect whether your allergies will become more severe. She added that you may even find yourself being allergic to something you would have never considered.

“So east to west, and north to south. it depends on what you’re regularly exposed to and what grows there, also what’s being introduced to the environment over time,” said Dr. Mohammed

She recommended visiting your local allergist to find out what you’re allergic to, so you can get the proper treatment.

“Usually people lean toward over the counter medicine like Benadryl, or something like that but the first line defense is actually a steroid nasal spray. but when it comes to some of the other reactions, usually seasonal, we put them on antihistamines and nasal sprays, but ultimately a good option for them is to try Immunol therapy,” said Dr. Muhammed

