Shaping up to be a great weekend! |4/13 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good afternoon Texoma!

Friday, we will soar into the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. We will have a possibility of isolated showers and storms Friday evening, if the cap decides to break. If these storms form, the major impact will be golf ball sized hail and 60 mph winds. Although, we are expecting the cap to hold strong. We are also expecting strong winds from the south blowing at 20 to 30 mph. With the mixture of warm temperatures and strong winds, comes the fire danger. Our western counties will be in the near critical fire risk. Finally, a cold front will make its way through late Friday night/early Saturday morning.

After the cold front, Saturday we will see more seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be gusty blowing from the north west at 15 to 25 mph.

Sunday, we will remain in the mid 70s all across Texoma with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be more sustained blowing from the north west then switching to the south at 10 to 15 mph. Overall, a great weekend ahead!

Heading into the beginning of your work week, we will see the upper 80s once again. We will have clear skies with sustained winds blowing from the south at 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday will be another warm day as we will see temperatures in the upper 80s once again. We have a small possibility of isolated showers throughout your day.

Have a great day! Jaden Knowles

