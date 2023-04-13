Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Suspect arrested for Elgin Public Schools threat

Elgin Public Schools closed Thursday due to threat
Elgin Public Schools closed Thursday due to threat(Elgin Public Schools)
By Destany Fuller
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities arrested a suspect Wednesday for a threat made to Elgin Public schools the week prior.

EPS Superintendent Nick Meraz is relieved they found the suspect, who is a student.

”We’re glad to have this thing wrapped up,” Meraz said.

The district has resumed classes and activities since the threat was made via social media on Thursday.

Meraz said even though the student said they meant no harm, they’ll be punished to the fullest extent.

“There was really not an intent at all in this type of statement except to be quote stupid or funny, which it’s not,” he said. “We love you, you’re our student. But we’re throwing the book at you. You get the full punishment that’s possible. We call the police, your cooperation is appreciated, and that may go into some circumstances down the road, but you will receive the full punishment.”

Meraz added that this response is the best way to set an example.

“That’s what needs to take place so we can send the right message,” he said.

Meraz added that he’s grateful to the community for all their help in getting this situation wrapped up.

The student’s name has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, a student went to the principal at Carriage Hills after the man...
Lawton elementary employee charged with assault and battery for hitting kid with dodgeball
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed they are investigating a homicide that happened...
Victim identified in weekend homicide
On Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of SW 38th and Coombs.
Crime Stoppers issues ‘First 48′ reward in search for tips in Sunday homicide
An early morning crash at the intersection of Highway 36 and SW 82nd Street sent an elderly...
Wreck involving an 18-wheeler sends one to Comanche County hospital
The family and Lawyer of Quadry Sanders are asking the Lawton City Council to implement policy...
Quadry Sanders family demands change at city council meeting

Latest News

The soldier was a drill sergeant in the 434th Field Artillery Brigade, according to a press...
Fort Sill soldier found dead; authorities investigating
Lawton students gather to learn about stream flow.
Lawton students get hands-on farming experience
Representative Marcus McEntire spoke at a conference hosted by the Oklahoma Healthcare...
Are therapists required to share sensitive information under new law?
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Month of the Military Child
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Month of the Military Child