Suspect arrested for Elgin Public Schools threat

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities arrested a suspect Wednesday for a threat made to Elgin Public schools the week prior.

EPS Superintendent Nick Meraz is relieved they found the suspect, who is a student.

”We’re glad to have this thing wrapped up,” Meraz said.

The district has resumed classes and activities since the threat was made via social media on Thursday.

Meraz said even though the student said they meant no harm, they’ll be punished to the fullest extent.

“There was really not an intent at all in this type of statement except to be quote stupid or funny, which it’s not,” he said. “We love you, you’re our student. But we’re throwing the book at you. You get the full punishment that’s possible. We call the police, your cooperation is appreciated, and that may go into some circumstances down the road, but you will receive the full punishment.”

Meraz added that this response is the best way to set an example.

“That’s what needs to take place so we can send the right message,” he said.

Meraz added that he’s grateful to the community for all their help in getting this situation wrapped up.

The student’s name has not been released at this time.

