Pet of The Week

Temple receives $1.5 million grant

The newly awarded money will go on to fund renovations and construction at their water...
The newly awarded money will go on to fund renovations and construction at their water treatment facility.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Temple is receiving over a million dollars to fund water projects.

According to Temple’s Public Works Director, the city is receiving a $1.5 million grant by the Department of Environmental Quality and the Rural Oklahoma Water Board.

The presentation happened Thursday afternoon at city hall.

The newly awarded money will go on to fund renovations and construction at their water treatment facility.

