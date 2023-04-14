Black Sands Entertainment gives back to students & educates on black history

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Super powers! Action! And Black History lessons along the way, there’s no other company quite like Black Sands Entertainment, which has been featured on Forbes, Shark Tank, Publishers Weekly and more!

Kevin Hart recently Invested serious cash Into Black Sands Entertainment, with Mark Cuban backing the decision. It’s been noted that BSE is even set to rival with comic book companies such as Marvel and D.C.

“Black Sands entertainment is the number one Black owned Indy publishing company according to the numbers. We spoke this exclusively on history pre-slavery and anti-colonial themes, its just a vibe that we like to celebrate about our culture especially for African American youth,” said Manuel Godoy

Black Sands Entertainment was created by Manuel Godoy and his wife Geiszel back in 2016, and focuses on creating strong black super heroes that represents the rich history of black culture.

The idea stems from most schools only teaching about slavery and the civil rights movement as being part of African American History. When in reality there were vast and successful kingdoms such as the Kingdom of Kush, the Mali Empire, and even the Moore Kingdom to name a few.

That’s why Black Sands chose to highlight the positive rather than the negative.

Some of the characters of loosely based on Egyptian Gods, such as, Ausar, who is similar to the Egyptian god Ausar. Ausar is one of the four royal children with superpowers. Other characters have powers that can even control weather and sand. The comic follows the time of gods and legends.

The company most recently made a visit to Alabama school districts, where students went crazy over signed books and new episodes; but, they also received words of wisdom that went a little something like this:

“We didn’t come from a family of wealth… or even people who supported our idea. We’re known people who thought of this brilliant idea that changed the world. We want people and especially the kids to know that they can achieve their dreams like we did …don’t give up on your dreams kids, keep believing, because you can do it,” said Geiszel Godoy.

The Godoys said they’re excited to bring Black Sands to Oklahoma for students to enjoy as well. Oklahomans interested in purchasing gear, comics, or DVDs can go to https://blacksands.com/.

For adults looking to invest in the company, Black Sands said they’re still open to having more investors as they just raised $500,000 in 24 hours and 45 minutes during their third WeFinder investment.

So far, they’ve raised $3 million in lifetime sales and sold over 200,000 units.

