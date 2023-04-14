Expert Connections
Cache 4th grader honored at State Capitol for art contest

Layla Kowena entered the contest along with over 5,000 others across the state.
Layla Kowena entered the contest along with over 5,000 others across the state.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A 4th grader from Cache Elementary School was honored at the State Capitol for being 1 of 14 winners in an Oklahoma Department of Transportation art contest.

Layla Kowena entered the contest along with over 5,000 others across the state.

She ended up placing 3rd in the 3rd-5th grade division and was honored on Thursday in Oklahoma City.

Kowena was one of only 14 to be selected from all of the entries, and the only one from Comanche County.

Congratulations Layla!

