Comfortable weekend ahead

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good afternoon Texoma!

Tomorrow, we will experience seasonable temperatures as the cold front will make its way through late tonight. We will see highs in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be gusty once again, blowing from the north west at 15 to 25 mph. We can expect to see some gusts in the upper 20s.

Looking ahead to Sunday, temperatures will be similar to Saturdays. We will see highs in the low 70s once again with strong winds blowing from the north west at 15 to 20 mph. We will have sunny skies for the majority of your day. The weekend is looking to be a great one!

Monday, we will start the warmer trend all over again. We will see highs in the low 80s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will once again be gusty blowing from the south at 20 to 25 mph.

Tuesday will be our next chance for rain chances. We will see highs in the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be strong again, blowing from the south at 20 to 30 mph.

Wednesday is looking to be another great day as we will see highs in the upper 80s. We will have partly cloudy skies with strong winds blowing from the south at 15 to 25 mph.

Have a great day! Jaden Knowles

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.