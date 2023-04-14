Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Crime Stoppers looking for suspect wanted for murder, other charges

The social media post says Tawann “Pooh Butt” Richardson is wanted for First Degree Murder,...
The social media post says Tawann “Pooh Butt” Richardson is wanted for First Degree Murder, Unlawful Removal of a Body and Possession of a Firearm of a Felony Conviction(Crime Stoppers FB Page)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma says they are looking for a suspect wanted for murder.

The social media post says Tawann “Pooh Butt” Richardson is wanted for First Degree Murder, Unlawful Removal of a Body and Possession of a Firearm of a Felony Conviction.

According to court records, Richardson pled guilty to two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon in 2018 in Comanche County and was sentenced to a 10 year suspended sentence.

Crime Stoppers did not confirm what murder Richardson is being accused of, but 7News is working to get the court documents which should shed more light on the charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a 19-year-old killed Sunday in Lawton is asking for justice after his life was...
Family of homicide victim speaks out
Elgin Public Schools closed Thursday due to threat
Suspect arrested for Elgin Public Schools threat
It’ll kick off at 8 a.m. and run until 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday,
Apache Rattlesnake Festival starts Thursday
The soldier was a drill sergeant in the 434th Field Artillery Brigade, according to a press...
Fort Sill soldier found dead; authorities investigating
According to court documents, a student went to the principal at Carriage Hills after the man...
Lawton elementary employee charged with assault and battery for hitting kid with dodgeball

Latest News

THE News at 4:30
Savannah Philharmonic to perform in Statesboro Friday night, first of three shows this weekend
Henry Overholser was born in Ohio on April 14th 1846, nearly 180 years ago.
THIS DAY IN OKLA HISTORY: An Oklahoma City legend was born
There were several challenges for students to tackle, and 16 elementary teams went head to head...
LPS Junior Robotics Challenge pits 16 teams against each other to decide champion
LPS students compete in Robotics Challenge to crown champion