Crime Stoppers looking for suspect wanted for murder, other charges

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma says they are looking for a suspect wanted for murder.

The social media post says Tawann “Pooh Butt” Richardson is wanted for First Degree Murder, Unlawful Removal of a Body and Possession of a Firearm of a Felony Conviction.

According to court records, Richardson pled guilty to two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon in 2018 in Comanche County and was sentenced to a 10 year suspended sentence.

Crime Stoppers did not confirm what murder Richardson is being accused of, but 7News is working to get the court documents which should shed more light on the charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

