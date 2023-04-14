Deadline to file taxes approaches

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The clock is ticking to file your taxes but this year you do have a couple of extra days.

This year the IRS requires everyone who can file taxes to do so by April 18th at midnight to avoid any penalties.

Marcia Bowers has been in business as TM Bowers Tax Service for 15 years.

She said some of those who already filed saw the child tax credit for this year was reduced back down to $2,000 per child regardless of age.

“Refunds were lower, people were quite disappointed but with not receiving any advance payments at least they didn’t owe,” she said.

Bowers said she has learned the biggest problem people have is finding all the proper documents they need, especially after unexpected life events such as birth or death.

“It’s always about documents but where do you get them, how long does it take, all that comes from each agency so you always want to get in front of it. After the event takes place and you give yourself some time, whether it’s to celebrate or to grieve, to get your documentation so you’re ready, keep it in one place,” she said.

Bowers said some of her clients had issues getting documents they needed from the IRS this year.

She said it’s important to notify the social security office of any address change in writing because they will not forward your mail.

Bowers said there are consequences for those who do not file their taxes, so it’s important to file an extension if you can’t meet the deadline.

“So the process is you fill out the form, you submit it whether it’s electronic or by mail, once it’s received then you have until October 15th to finalize your documentation and your filing and you need to be sure that that is done as soon as you possibly can,” said Bowers.

Her advice for those who don’t know much about taxes is to hire a professional you can trust.

“You are responsible for the person you choose, you need to be able to trust them with that information, being financial or personal in nature in order to do an accurate and complete return, you have to be transparent because they can’t help you if they don’t know,” said Bowers.

For those still needing to file their taxes and need a place that can do them for free, the Lawton Public Library and the Center for Creative Living will have tax experts available on Monday.

