Pet of The Week

Fletcher holds military appreciation event

By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - It was military appreciation night in Fletcher.

A special military appreciation event was held before the high school softball game.

During the event, veterans and service members were recognized and honored for their service.

Organizers say events like these are important for those who serve.

“It’s so gratifying when you know what you’re doing is benefiting the community and the people around you.” Okla. National Guard recruiter Chris Luina-Quintero said. “Whether they served in the military or not, people appreciate the military in these small towns in Oklahoma and I think it reminds these veterans that we still care about them -- and their service is imperative to what the United States stands for.”

Organizers say everyone should take care to thank veterans and let them know their service is appreciated.

