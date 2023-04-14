Lawmaker holds discussion on challenges facing youth

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local Oklahoma Lawmaker led a business forum at Cameron University on Thursday night. It focused on ways to better help younger generations. Representative Daniel Pae led the forum discussion on “Challenges facing our youth.”

After addressing the forum, he and school staff and faculty members from area high schools held a panel discussion on the matter. The panel focused on the challenges current students face and how schools can help each new generation meet those challenges.

“Education has to adapt,” said Charles Kirchen, the principal at Lawton High School. “I mean, there are some tried and true methods. I don’t think Socrates was a complete idiot. There’s some of the things that he can do, but we have to adapt to a changing situation and changing demographic and the workforce and the skills that students are going to need. So (we) don’t want to abandon all the tried and true methods, but some of the new methods need to be incorporated.”

Panelists said its vital to find out about students’ interests and the skills they need - and ensuring that schools can help them gain those life tools.

