Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton Food Bank sees influx of families after state assistance reduced

By Seth Marsicano
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Food Bank says more people have been turning to them for help after emergency COVID supplements were cut from SNAP benefits at the end of February.

Mac Lechel, the executive director of the Lawton Food Bank, said, “The moment those SNAP benefits ended, our line was drastically longer than it’s ever been, even during the holidays. So we can recognize that impact directly given our numbers and the timing.”

Officials with the food bank say that last March they served 1,279 families, which was a drastic spike compared to March of 2022, where they only served 732 families.

“We have had to pull back the amount of food that we were giving to clients. Previously our goal we are still meeting our goal of about 10-12 days worth of food, but last year we we’re able to do much better,” said Lechel.

The SNAP program was expanded in 2020 to help families get through the height of the pandemic, and the Department of Human Services says they saw a massive spike in applicants.

“There were so many families that were not able to return to jobs, or needed to stay home with their children, or their income changed drastically during those months, so we did see record high numbers of SNAP recipients during that time period,” said Amy Roberts, the deputy director of food and energy at the Department of Human Services.

But that all changed with federal funding stopped: specifically when the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 was passed.

Roberts added, “It was passed earlier this year, and it required all states to end the supplements in February. So that just returned the benefits back to the pre-pandemic benefit levels.”

Without those increased benefits, people are relying more on community resources like the Lawton Food Bank and the Salvation Army, which has also recently struggled with demand.

“As our numbers increase, we are worried that we may have to adjust our goal when it comes to feeding the community,” Lechel said.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, a student went to the principal at Carriage Hills after the man...
Lawton elementary employee charged with assault and battery for hitting kid with dodgeball
The soldier was a drill sergeant in the 434th Field Artillery Brigade, according to a press...
Fort Sill soldier found dead; authorities investigating
Elgin Public Schools closed Thursday due to threat
Suspect arrested for Elgin Public Schools threat
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed they are investigating a homicide that happened...
Victim identified in weekend homicide
It’ll kick off at 8 a.m. and run until 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday,
Apache Rattlesnake Festival starts Thursday

Latest News

Lawton native PJAE headed to the top 26 on American Idol
Lawton native PJAE headed to the top 26 on American Idol
The family of a 19-year-old killed Sunday in Lawton is asking for justice after his life was...
Family of homicide victim speaks out
The family of a 19-year-old killed Sunday in Lawton is asking for justice after his life was...
Clayton Stephens homicide
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma to host first ever Police Narcotic K-9 Competition
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma to host first ever SWOK Police Narcotic K-9 Competition