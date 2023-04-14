Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Local athletes celebrated in college signings

Several Lawton athletes are taking the next step of their academic and athletic careers.
Several Lawton athletes are taking the next step of their academic and athletic careers.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Haley Wilson
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Several Lawton athletes are taking the next step of their academic and athletic careers. On Thursday, Eisenhower High School held a double college signing event for twins Dalton and Addison Sawyer.

The two both signed on to swim with Barton College in North Carolina. But the Sawyers said they weren’t always planning to be at the same school.

“Well, originally, we weren’t gonna go to the same college,” Dalton said. “We were gonna be pretty far apart, but we went to the visit together and decided that we both liked it and we wanted to be together, and we’ve always been together since we’re twins and you know just support growing up and support - through college. "

“It’s like having a permanent best friend,” Addison said.

Meanwhile, a Macarthur High School athlete is also ready for the next phase of her career. A signing celebration was also held for Cailyn White Eagle on Thursday. Her signing was held in the the MHS gym.

Cailyn will be playing volleyball with Haskell Indian Nations University. She said signing to play at this next level was amazing but a little surreal.

“I never like expected myself to be able to reach college level of like play, and like I’m really excited that since like I’ve been playing since elementary school, and it’s so cool to see me like progress through elementary middle and high school and now eventually college,” Cailyn said.

We’d like to extend a congratulations to these young athletes, and wish them well on the next chapter of their lives.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, a student went to the principal at Carriage Hills after the man...
Lawton elementary employee charged with assault and battery for hitting kid with dodgeball
The soldier was a drill sergeant in the 434th Field Artillery Brigade, according to a press...
Fort Sill soldier found dead; authorities investigating
Elgin Public Schools closed Thursday due to threat
Suspect arrested for Elgin Public Schools threat
The family of a 19-year-old killed Sunday in Lawton is asking for justice after his life was...
Family of homicide victim speaks out
It’ll kick off at 8 a.m. and run until 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday,
Apache Rattlesnake Festival starts Thursday

Latest News

Officials with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics say they have brought an end to a major drug ...
OBN announces end of southern Oklahoma drug pipeline
An Oklahoma Lawmaker led a business forum at Cameron University on Thursday night.
Lawmaker holds discussion on challenges facing youth
Lawton Food Bank
Lawton Food Bank sees influx of families after state assistance reduced
Lawton native PJAE headed to the top 26 on American Idol
Lawton native PJAE headed to the top 26 on American Idol