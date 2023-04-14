Local athletes celebrated in college signings

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Several Lawton athletes are taking the next step of their academic and athletic careers. On Thursday, Eisenhower High School held a double college signing event for twins Dalton and Addison Sawyer.

The two both signed on to swim with Barton College in North Carolina. But the Sawyers said they weren’t always planning to be at the same school.

“Well, originally, we weren’t gonna go to the same college,” Dalton said. “We were gonna be pretty far apart, but we went to the visit together and decided that we both liked it and we wanted to be together, and we’ve always been together since we’re twins and you know just support growing up and support - through college. "

“It’s like having a permanent best friend,” Addison said.

Meanwhile, a Macarthur High School athlete is also ready for the next phase of her career. A signing celebration was also held for Cailyn White Eagle on Thursday. Her signing was held in the the MHS gym.

Cailyn will be playing volleyball with Haskell Indian Nations University. She said signing to play at this next level was amazing but a little surreal.

“I never like expected myself to be able to reach college level of like play, and like I’m really excited that since like I’ve been playing since elementary school, and it’s so cool to see me like progress through elementary middle and high school and now eventually college,” Cailyn said.

We’d like to extend a congratulations to these young athletes, and wish them well on the next chapter of their lives.

