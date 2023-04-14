Expert Connections
LPS Junior Robotics Challenge pits 16 teams against each other to decide champion

By Jarred Burk and Haley Wilson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students with Lawton Public Schools put down the school work on Friday and became robot pilots and engineers for a day.

The annual Junior Robotics Challenge took place at the Life Ready Center.

There were several challenges for students to tackle, and 16 elementary teams went head to head to claim the top spot of Junior Robotics Champions.

It wasn’t all fun and games though because before they could get started, they had some behind-the-scenes work to do first

“Well first, we had to code them and update them,” Maeci Alexander said. “And then we went to go practice with them. That was really fun, we were just playing around with them. We had some difficulties but it was still fun. “

Maeci said this was her first year doing the robotics challenge, and she will definitely be back next year.

She also says among her highlights of the day, was building the bot, and cheering on her friends and teammates.

