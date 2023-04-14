Expert Connections
OBN announces end of southern Oklahoma drug pipeline

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 52 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics say they have brought an end to a major drug trafficking pipeline that was operating in the southern part of the state.

OBN agents have been working with local authorities since January 2022.

In its press release, the Bureau said that investigation came to a head Thursday as officers and agents carried out several search and arrest warrants in Ardmore.

There they arrested seven people, including Samuel Myles, who was identified as the main target.

In addition, they seized 10 pounds of meth, 1,000 fentanyl pills, and a large amount of cocaine.

OBN Director Donnie Anderson praised the investigation, saying in part, quote, “Getting these criminals and their drugs off the streets saves countless lives, and none of this would be possible without the cooperation and resources of our local sheriffs and police chiefs.”

